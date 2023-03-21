Be careful if you buy these cars or trucks: they are the most stolen in Argentina at the moment

In the country, whoever has a auto or truck is not exempt from suffering the theft of some auto part as well as the unit itself, while the areas, days and times where the crimes are committed are extended or modified according to how the year is presented for the delinquents.

In this sense, different investigations allow us to know which are the most stolen models, and according to the data from January to December 2022, the top five of the models preferred by criminals are made up of Volkswagen Gol, Chevrolet Corsa, Renault Kangoo, Toyota Hilux and Fiat Palio.

“The ranking arises from the information provided by the 36 insurance companies (approximately 70% of the insured park) to the SOFÍA Integrated System through which indicators and alerts are generated in the face of possible fraud maneuvers in said claims,” ​​said the manager of Management and Processes of CESVI Argentina, Gonzalo Ara.

Also, he explained that for several years no major differences have been observed regarding the brands and/or models within this podium, however, “The one that has been taking the largest share in the last two years is the Toyota Hilux, whose place was previously held by the Fiat Uno or the Ford Fiesta”.

Data that impact on stolen cars

In 2022, official data indicated that 102 vehicles were stolen per day in the country; most of the crimes were perpetrated in those cars of national manufacture or in Brazil and a 14% was registered in imported vehicles.

From January to September, among the most stolen models, those that led the ranking according to these data are Volkswagen Gol; Renault Kangoo; Classic Chevrolet; Renault Clio; Chevrolet Corsa.

Volkswagen Gol, the most stolen car in the country.

On the other hand, different protection and recovery systems for cars or trucks carry out their own analyzes to offer a better service. Thus, from Ituran Argentina, the manager of the Command and Control Center, Daniela Medina, explained that the statistics based on the firm’s portfolio of active clients, which are 350,000 vehicles monitored with a geolocation system, indicated that “The most stolen cars during January and February 2023 were the Volkswagen Gol Trend, Ford EcoSport, Citroën Berlingo, Ford Fiesta and Toyota Hilux.”

The specialist confirmed that in the first two months of 2023, the most frequent area for robberies was the west (of the province of Buenos Aires) and then the southern area. “In the western zone, both in January and February, the largest place of robberies was La Matanza.”

Chevrolet Corsa, another of the most wanted cars by thieves.

Other analyzes carried out by the firm indicate the Sunday as the day when more events were recorded; refering to The most risky time zone was from 18 to 24 (51.28%) and is followed by 12 a 18 (19.23 percent).

About where the robberies take placealmost the 95% was on public roads and 5% in garages, while the main mobilization used by criminals is on foot (more than 60%), it is followed with just over 25% the support of another car and motorcycle, almost 15 percent.

Renault Kangoo, among the most stolen.

Precisely, regarding the modality of the robberies, the Management Manager of CESVI Argentina explained that, in his case, the participation that they registered in the last years was “60% for those parked on public roads and 40% for armed robbery nationwide. The greatest participation by armed forces is observed in GBA, where it reaches 48% compared to the 52% that is stationed. And the The parts for which vehicles are stolen the most are tires“.

The professionals confirm that the 2022 trend with respect to the modality is maintained and that, in 2023, armed robbery is the main one with a number that exceeds 60%, followed by theft.

Technology that offers security to prevent theft

Currently, explains Medina, Ituran Argentina has a 90% efficiency in the recovery of the units, with an average time of 30 minutes, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Toyota Hilux, increasingly sought after by thieves.

“In case of theft or theft of the vehicle, the client must contact our Command and Control Center (C3) by phone, or in case of having the Ituran App, a direct call can be made from this application. Thus, we can start with the vehicle recovery process.

another example of service to add security is OnStar, Chevrolet’s exclusive technology that protects its users and families. OnStar 2022 data indicates that interaction between customers and their vehicles reached 648,000 operations with the service’s remote commands (in South America there were more than 8,000,000), the market being after Brazil.

Fiat Palio, another car wanted by the thieves.

This technology provides vehicle recovery in case of robbery or theft and from the Service Center through connectivity and personalized assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week to the users of its models in the country and neighboring countries, help is provided in these situations. carrying out different actions such as real-time tracking of the vehicle as soon as the theft is reported. Until today, andhe recovery in the country through OnStar technology of stolen cars is 100 percent.

“Through OnStar and the innovative tools that this technology offers our customers, at Chevrolet we can provide confidence, security and comfort to the more than 38,000 users of connected vehicles that circulate in Argentina today,” confirmed the Sales and Marketing manager. of OnStar at General Motors, Gustavo Garrastazu.

In this way, while the wave of robberies does not stop In Argentina, different systems appear that try to mitigate these facts that terrify society.