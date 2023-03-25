Beach tennis: know what musculoskeletal recovery is | metropolises

The popularity of beach tennis in Brazil is almost as great as in Italy, the country that created the sport in 1987, in the province of Ravennana. To improve results on the court, some practitioners rely on musculoskeletal recovery techniques.

The first care is with health and is related to metabolic and musculoskeletal assessment through blood tests, bioimpedance, echocardiogram, ergospirometry, functional tests with physiotherapists, nutritional assessment and sports physician.

Musculoskeletal recovery is the complement of these steps, done with automated drainage boots, ice and specific massages for muscle loosening, which can be used to accelerate muscle rehabilitation and maintain the intensity of training and matches.

“Musculoskeletal recovery is essential for all sports and, especially, when we talk about sand. To prevent injuries, such as plantar fasciitis, fasciitis, metatarsalgia, I need to think about recovery both on land and considering the instability of the sand”, says doctor Karina Hatano, from Espaço Einstein, Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein,.

