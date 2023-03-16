Beatings, ties and death threats in the midst of a brutal robbery in a house in La Plata

Neighbors of the neighborhood the beauty of At payment expressed their concern about the wave of robberies that has the area in check. The last criminal act occurred days ago, when a group of armed thieves entered a house while a meeting between a couple and a relative was taking place.

It was at that moment that the criminals jumped over the farm wall, drew their weapons and They were taken inside the property at gunpoint.. According to the victim’s account, they had masks to cover their faces and scissors.

Once inside, they reduced them under threats and with their weapons pointed at their heads. They beat the young man several times until they took away all the money and valuables that were in the house. Immediately afterwards, they fled.

What happened triggered a wave of concern in La Hermosura. “We are suffering house robberies almost every day. Three days ago a house was robbed where the owners were tied up”the neighbors declared to The day.

That same day, they recalled, the thieves “they went to the next two houses to rob”. “The Police are conspicuous by their absence when called by the neighbors or they take a long time to arrive, if they do come. It was a very quiet neighborhood but for several weeks they have been stealing things even from the patios of the houses”they denounced.