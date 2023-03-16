Beatriz Paredes, De la Madrid, Ruiz Massieu and more opposition candidates will meet in April towards 2024

Opposition members met to plan the path towards 2024 (Twitter/@FCN_mx)

The National Civic Front shared on its social networks that on March 14 some politicians met who have raised their hands to represent the opposition coalition in the 2024 elections where the highest popular election position in Mexico will be in competition: the Presidency of the Republic.

In a short message shared by the front, it was explained that the next April 17 and 18 will take place a “grand meeting” on coalition governmentsbecause he announced that they will seek to rescue Mexico through an opposition coalition and, although he brought together several characters, they assured that they will go together in the next federal elections.

“UNITY FOR MEXICO. Productive meeting between aspirants to lead a great opposition coalition, because we want to rescue Mexico. We agreed to convene a large meeting on Coalition Governments on April 17 and 18. Let’s go together and together to 2024.”

The National Civic Front met on March 14 (Twitter/@FCN_mx)

In the image that was shared, it was possible to see militants of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) as the senators Claudia Ruiz Massieu and Beatrice Paredes; as well as the deputy Ildefonso Guajardo; the former Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) and of Finance and Public Credit, José Ángel Gurría Treviño; and the former head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Enrique de la Madrid.

While on behalf of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) were the ex-governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles Rabbit; the former manager of Sol Azteca, Jesús Ortega; and Senator Miguel Ángel Mancera. Finally, there was also the ex-militant of the National Action Party (PAN), Demetrio Sodi de la Tijera.

The National Civic Front issued a statement after announcing its disclosure Gustavo Hoyos (Twitter/@FCN_mx)

That same day, at the time of the meeting, the National Civic Front announced that, together with the social organizations that make it up, they will not support or promote any candidacy. as long as no selection method is chosen to promote unity with the citizenry to designate the person who will represent the opposition alliance on the ballot, this after businessman Gustavo Hoyos announced his intentions to be a presidential candidate.

“The National Civic Front and the organizations that make it up do not encourage or promote candidacies; We propose a selection method to choose a presidential candidacy to elect a single opposition presidential candidacy through a citizen-partisan alliance that calls for unity with the decisive participation of the citizenry to give it broad legitimacy,” it was possible to read in the statement they published.

Despite the foregoing, they were pleased that citizens, in a personal capacity, raise their hands to participate in the democratic exercise with which the ownership of the Federal Executive will be renewed, for which they wished “best luck” to those who seek recognition.

“At the same time, we reiterate our permanent call and willingness to maximum unit possible in defense of our democracy, rights and freedoms”, were the words with which the letter ended.

The businessman will seek “drastic proposals” to compete for the presidency

And it is that it was on March 13 that the businessman Gustavo de Hoyos Walther shared a series of videos where they announced their aspirations to be part of the 2024 electoral process, in which will seek the Presidency of the Republic and he told himself as a civil society aspirant.

It was through his official Twitter account that the organizer of the opposition fronts [email protected] and Sí por México indicated that his position was due to the satiety that he and other sectors have with the current government, even with some of the political actors.

“We Mexicans are fed up with politicianss. Six-year term after six-year term they have shown us that they are incompetent ”, were the words with which he began and, some time later, announced his proposals where he will seek to return the death penalty and high-security prison for criminals.