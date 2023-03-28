Beats prepares Studio Buds Plus with Apple chip and better noise cancellation

Almost two years after the launch of Studio Buds, Beats is preparing the arrival of a complete and improved model for consumers looking for an updated experience. Code discovered in the newly released iOS 16.4 indicates that the future Studio Buds Plus should debut with Siri activation by voice command, audio sharing, automatic device switching and more.

According to information described by 9to5MacStudio Buds Plus should not keep the proprietary chip used in the original model, inheriting the H1 or H2 processors that Apple uses in AirPods to bring even more features from its headphones to the Beats model.

Buds Plus will allow users to activate Siri by voice using the command “Hey Siri” (or “Hey Siri” in Portuguese), in addition to using audio sharing (allowing two people to listen to the same content on the iPhone , iPad, Mac or Apple TV).

The headphones will still be equipped with support for smart device switching, being connected to the iPhone, iPad or Mac, and when playing a video or music on a product, the sound is automatically played in the headphones.

codenamed 8214the Studio Buds Plus is expected to retain the Studio Buds’ media controls, including the pressure sensor to enable, disable, and switch between the different active noise cancellation (ANC) modes.

By the way, this should be an important advance for the new model. Rumors suggest that Apple should introduce better noise isolation for greater coverage of the sound range, making the environment even quieter and prolonged use more comfortable.

Beats’ new wireless headphones are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, as Apple’s official software already lists the product’s existence.

It is also worth remembering that Studio Buds was announced in June 2021 and launched in Brazil in September of the same year. News related to its launch should come out soon.

