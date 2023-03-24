Because of the HHC ban: Bernhard Amann railed against Minister Rauch

Since Thursday, the cannabis-accompanying substance HHC has been banned for trade and production. “Legalize!” Chairman Bernhard Amann sharply criticizes the decision.

“While cannabis is about to be legalized in the surrounding countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Italy, and the Czech Republic has been legalizing it for 15 years with good success, Austria is prolonging a prohibition policy that the hundreds of thousands of consumers cannot understand at all and is even banning the trade in the cannabis-accompanying substance HHC “Said Amann in a broadcast.

“Repressive and inhumane”

According to Amann, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) made “a 180-degree turnaround” with the ban announced on Thursday. “Instead of anticipating the liberal aspirations of the neighboring countries, he is apparently practicing a repressive and inhumane drug policy towards his coalition partner ÖVP out of ‘duress’,” says Amann about Rauch. With the HHC ban, the black market is served again – with all its negative side effects. The admixture of illegal substances in particular would have a harmful effect on consumers. “Organized crime applauds this,” says the “Legalize!” chairman.

The CBD dealer Daniel Feurstein (Hanafsan) was also criticized for his statements on Thursday in the Vorarlberger Nachrichten. “In his shops in particular, hemp products are offered at completely inflated prices. Of course, Mr. Feurstein is at liberty to set his prices, but that, as he says, HHC leads to problems in practice, we are not aware of it,” says Amann. He continues: “We are confronted with users who have come into contact with HHC on a daily basis and so far no one has complained about negative effects. Many of those affected can handle this substance in a spirit of self-empowerment.” It’s just annoying when “the chief moral minister enacts such nonsensical laws and a dealer confirms them with unprofessional statements!”

“If I consume, I must possess!”

Bernhard Amann summarizes in the direction of the Minister of Health: “Consumption is not punishable, dear Johannes, but possession is prohibited under the Narcotics Act! And if I consume, I must possess a substance! Got it? What the Greens deliver in terms of drug policy is just Embarrassing. Not only the current HHC ban, but also the demand for a limit value for cannabis in road traffic is ignored by Ms. Gewessler.”