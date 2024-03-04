Becky G and Sebastin Lletget are caught together in Texas

MIAMI.- Singer Becky G She was seen this March 4 with soccer player Sebastin Lletget in Frisco, Texas. Both walked calmly outside the Summer Moon Coffee, where they sat and maintained a loving attitude, according to information. TMZ .

This is the second time that the portal has caught them that looks like a date. At the end of 2023, The performer and the athlete raised suspicions of a reconciliation.

So far, neither Becky G nor Lletget have confirmed that they have resumed their romance, after messages were leaked in March of last year revealing that the midfielder had been unfaithful to the music artist. Without pajamas, and which he later confirmed.

“In recent weeks, during a moment I deeply regret, a 10-minute error in judgment resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what he wanted, it has now become a public spectacle on social media filled with of more lies than any truth and false publications directed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk,” he wrote.

Becky G pose

After the scandal, Becky G made public appearances without her wedding ring. commitment, which led many to assume that he had definitively ended his relacin. Furthermore, the singer did not make any further statements in this regard, maintaining her decision to manage her private life with discretion.

However, as part of The 50 most beautiful from People magazine, gave an interview in which he addressed love, arguing that each story is different, and the process can be complex when it comes to overcoming adversity, and he emphasized that the most important proof of love that exists is loving and respecting one another. same.

“This year has been a journey of great growth for me. I have faced difficult situations, but I have learned to handle them with grace and not lose sight of who I am. I am proud of how I have navigated everything,” she told People in Spanish.

So, he did not clarify if he continued with the commitment or if he ended the relationship, he did highlight that love is complex.

“Love is a beautiful and complex journey and each person’s story is unique. I believe that love has the power to heal and transform, but nothing is more important than the love you have for yourself and your family,” she added. . “Self-love for me is about embracing and accepting who you really are. It’s about recognizing your value, inside and out, and treating yourself with nobility, compassion and respect,” said the actress.