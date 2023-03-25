Before Bayern game: City worried about Haaland

Manchester City are worried about the participation of striker Erling Haaland (22) before the Champions League quarter-final first leg against FC Bayern (April 11, 9 p.m.). Father Alf-Inge says on ‘TV 2’ about his son’s groin injury: “Firstly, I’m not a doctor and secondly, I think it’s complicated. You can’t go two weeks without training and then go straight into a fight. There has to be a development there.”

Continue below the ad

Haaland senior makes it clear: “If he doesn’t train properly with the team, he won’t play. It’s about how he reacts to the treatment over the next few days. He needs a lot of care (…) and he has to move a lot.” With 42 goals and five assists in 37 competitive games, Haaland is the most important offensive player in Pep Guardiola’s team this season.

reading tip

Barça: Gündogan transfer “probable”