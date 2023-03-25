Before the coalition committee of the traffic light government: Wissing calls for the Greens to give in in the motorway dispute

Before the coalition committee on Sunday evening, Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) called for the Greens to give in. “I hope the Greens give up their blockade attitude,” said Wissing of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” with a view to the Autobahn dispute. “There should actually be a consensus that the approval procedures for many infrastructure projects should be accelerated.”

“We shouldn’t demonize the autobahns, by the way, we can’t transport wind turbines without them,” Wissing admonished the coalition partner. The traffic light has been arguing for months about a law to speed up infrastructure projects.

The Minister of Transport assured that his road construction projects are not about ideology, but about the real needs of the population. Goods traffic on the road will grow by 54 percent by 2051. “We have to be honest here. I don’t want to send society into a traffic jam and I don’t want to endanger prosperity and jobs,” Wissing told NOZ.

The FDP politician generally called for more unity among the traffic light partners. “It doesn’t help us as a society if we get the impression that the government is constantly criticizing itself,” said Wissing.

In doing so, he held the Greens in particular responsible: “When a government faction criticizes one of its own ministers so openly and clearly, I ask myself as a citizen, why are they forming the alliance at all? Through this type of communication, the traffic light conveys a sense of disturbance to the population, and that in these difficult times with war, transformation and now also banking worries.”

Infrastructure and climate protection on the agenda

The coalition partners should therefore “reflect on finding solutions together, because we have a very ambitious common agenda,” said Wissing. This was successful last year, when decisions were made quickly together during the crisis, from securing the energy supply to progress in digitization. “We should build on that,” said Wissing of the “NOZ”.

The leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP have an appointment for Sunday evening to address central issues. As previously announced from coalition circles, the main focus should be on accelerating planning in the infrastructure sector and on climate protection.

Meanwhile, FDP deputy faction leader Christoph Meyer called for more spending discipline from the coalition partners SPD and Greens with drastic words. “We are stopping the unbridled spending addiction of the SPD and the Greens and are now helping with cold turkey,” Meyer told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “Sometimes you have to knock the bottle of schnapps from the mouth of the alcoholic,” added the FDP budget politician.

Meyer warned the SPD and Greens against wanting to use funds from the 200 billion defense shield against rising energy prices for other purposes. “What the aid money can be used for is clearly defined in the law,” he said. “Perforating the umbrella now is antisocial and irresponsible because nobody knows what the situation will be like next winter.”

The taxpayers’ association has meanwhile called on the heads of the traffic light parties to review all expenditure during their deliberations in the coalition committee in order to consolidate the budget. “Instead of looking for new sources of financing – whether taxes, levies or debt – we need a large inventory of expenditure,” said association president Reiner Holznagel to the editorial network Germany.

“In politics, one is obviously subject to the illusion that the taxpayers are limitlessly efficient and that the income has to be adjusted to the spending wishes,” criticized Holznagel. It shouldn’t be the case that the federal administration is getting bigger and bigger, subsidies are being decided “like on an assembly line” and the state is pursuing an expensive fully comprehensive policy that exempts each individual from personal risks.

“In politics, far too much is declared sacrosanct – but that doesn’t bring about a turning point for the federal budget,” warned the head of the association. (AFP)

