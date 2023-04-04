Before the coronation: King Charles misses the curfew

tz stars

After 6 p.m., King Charles III. no longer available on the eve of his coronation. This presents his team with a logistical challenge.

London – The coronation is his big day. After decades on hold, will King Charles III (74) crowned on May 6th in Westminster Abbey alongside King Consort Camilla (75). And the monarch obviously doesn’t want to leave anything to chance. Dark circles, pale complexion, a hidden yawn? Not with Charles! Because the monarch has prescribed a strict bedtime for the evening before the coronation in order to prevent any tiredness.

King Charles wants an early bed before coronation: ‘Caused some logistical challenges’

Although the guest list for the coronation is significantly shorter compared to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II (96, † 2022), the 2,000 invited guests, including crowned heads, religious leaders and political leaders from all over the world, first have to be entertained. King Charles III is considered a workaholic, but should be loud DailyTelegraph have already announced that he will no longer be available for appointments after 6 p.m. the evening before the coronation.

“He doesn’t want to do anything in the evening in case it tires him out”an insider reveals DailyTelegraph. However, a reception for representatives of the Commonwealth of Nations is planned for the eve of the coronation, and there will also be a dinner at Buckingham Palace. “The king has caused some logistical challenges,” the source said of Charles’s voluntary curfew. It is now planned that the king will take part in the appointments, but then withdraw to his chambers early.

Coronation of British monarchs The coronation of the British monarchs traditionally takes place in Westminster Abbey in London. In the solemn ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury inaugurates the Queen or King. Parts of the service are the taking of the oath by the monarch, the presentation of the Bible and the crown jewels, the anointing and finally the coronation with the St. Edward’s crown.

Unlike the Queen in 1953: King Charles is only available until 6 p.m. on the eve of the coronation

Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is said to have looked very different back then. Before being presented with the insignia of the monarchy at Westminster Abbey on 2 June 1953, she attended a banquet the night before. However, in King Charles’ defence, it must also be admitted that the Queen was only 26 years old at her coronation, making her 48 years younger than the new monarch. “What was appropriate then will not necessarily be appropriate now,” the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association said loudly TheMirror.

King Charles III should have slept well. So be on the day of his coronation, but otherwise Charles and his wife Camilla are preparing meticulously for the major historic event. The two had a replica of the coronation stage set up in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace and climb hundreds of steps there every dayso as not to stumble at the coronation. Sources used: telegraph.co.uk, mirror.co.uk