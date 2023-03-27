Before the EU states vote on the end of combustion engines: German environmental aid warns of a fossil lock-in through a “barn door-sized loophole” for e-fuels

German environmental aid registered association

After weeks of blockade by Germany at EU level in the dispute over the future of the combustion engine, the EU states will vote on the proposed legislation tomorrow. Transport Minister Wissing had previously announced an agreement with the EU Commission, according to which, with the help of an exemption, cars with combustion engines may still be registered after 2035 if they are operated with so-called e-fuels. Jürgen Resch, Federal Director of the German Environmental Aid (DUH), comments on this:

“Out of love for Porsche, BMW and the fossil fuel industry, the FDP lobby party is overturning the far too late phase-out of combustion engines in 2035 at European level and the transport minister celebrates himself as an advocate of new technologies to combat the climate crisis. In reality, he fatally ties us to climate-damaging ones in the long term fossil energy. There will be no e-fuels available for car traffic, certainly not actually climate-neutral. Wissing’s tale of salvation about e-fuels is a pure illusion, which he uses to block the implementation of a real mobility and drive turnaround. With the wrong one Promises of future e-fuels prevent Wissing from effective climate protection in the here and now and serve the interests of the oil lobby, which is solely concerned with exploiting its planet-destroying business model as far as possible with the next supposedly green label that could only be operated with e-fuels will not exist h impossible to design tamper-proof petrol and diesel cars so that they can only be operated with these fuels. If e-fuels are not available at all after 2035 or only in small quantities at horrendous prices, these vehicles will fill up with fossil fuel and continue to heat up the earth. Should the CO2 regulation be passed with this loophole the size of a barn door, we will consider legal action.”

