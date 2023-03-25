Before the traffic light summit: FDP makes fierce allegations against SPD and Greens

Berlin.

Before the traffic light crisis meeting on Sunday, FDP parliamentary group leader Meyer criticized an “unbridled spending addiction” by the SPD and the Greens.

What is not done to save his government: Olaf Scholz (SPD) has got used to calling his two most important ministers Robert and Christian in public. As if such demonstrative friendliness could mend the deep cracks running through the traffic light coalition. So far, this has not been of much use: Lindner and Habeck are coming to the evening this Sunday with their top staff Crisis meeting in the chancellery. The list of disputes is long. Concrete decisions? Open. After all, there is now movement in three areas – the heating dispute, motorway construction and the combustion engine.

The coalition meeting falls between two dates that put additional strain on the climate in the coalition: the closed conference of the Greens parliamentary group a few days ago and the FDP annual party conference in a few weeks. Habeck had massaged the green soul, but properly smashed traffic light porcelain when he declared that it could not be “that in a progress coalition only one coalition partner is responsible for progress and the others for preventing progress”. Conversely, FDP boss Lindner and his troops are particularly annoying for the Greens with their rigid course on budgetary issues and transport policy.

Dispute in traffic lights: Olaf Scholz has a strategy for tricky moments

Whether the coalition round on Sunday can agree on anything at all will also depend crucially on how effective the chancellor’s shuttle diplomacy is this time: Participants say that Scholz always sends the three delegations to separate rooms when the situation gets hopelessly stuck . Scholz then walk back and forth, carrying arguments from one to the other, until everyone gathers in one room again. Depending on the situation, the head of government will have to commute a lot this Sunday evening. In the party headquarters, they are already preparing for a long night.

Also read: Ampel-Zoff – Habeck reprimands coalition partners for cheap tactics













Recently there have been signs that an agreement could be reached in the dispute over the ban on installing new gas and oil heating systems from 2024. The basic idea is in the coalition actually agreed a long time ago: from next year, only new heating systems that are operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy are to be installed. In fact, this means the end of conventional oil and gas heating systems. Habeck poured that into a bill that was leaked ahead of schedule and met with outraged reactions. SPD and FDP both emphasize that homeowners and tenants should not be overwhelmed. In principle, Habeck sees it that way too.





Christian Lindner (FDP), Federal Minister of Finance, (lr) sits next to Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on the government bench in the Bundestag. Photo: Michael Kappeler / dpa

At the level of the state secretaries, a way should now have been negotiated that takes the interests of consumers into account. According to reports, it is about hardship regulations, longer transition periods and write-off options. According to a report by “Spiegel”, there is also talk of aid in the form of a scrapping bonus pay for old boilers.

A solution is apparently also getting closer to the controversial issue of which types of heating should still be allowed in the future. According to the will of the FDP, it should also be possible for a new building to gas heating to be installed as long as it is operated with 65 percent climate-neutral fuel such as green hydrogen or biomethane. From the point of view of FDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Saai, “a timely agreement is realistic”.

Autobahns: Will Germany get a to-do list?

In the dispute over the question of whether only railway lines and bridges should be built faster or also highways (What the FDP demands), a compromise could also be reached on Sunday: The traffic light could agree on selected projects that should be given preferential treatment – such as routes that are already so overloaded that there are constant traffic jams.

FDP Transport Minister Volker Wissing will also be there on Sunday. He had submitted a list of 144 of these bottleneck projects. The SPD is now apparently proposing to shorten this list again. The Greens recently criticized that the renovation of motorways would tie up important personnel who would then be missing from work on rails and bridges. Whether a face-saving solution will be found for everyone on Sunday may also have something to do with whether the greens can score points elsewhere.

The Federal Chancellery at dawn: whether the crisis meeting of the traffic light coalition will drag on for so long? Photo: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

FDP parliamentary group leader criticizes “unbridled spending addiction” by SPD and Greens

In the dispute over the future of the combustion engine, the knot seems to have been cut: Transport Minister Wissing expressed confidence on Friday that his proposal for vehicles that are fueled exclusively with synthetic fuels will lead to an agreement in Brussels. Also Economics Minister Habeck was optimistic. It is now important that there are legally binding requirements from the EU Commission that guarantee that combustion engines for e-fuels can also be approved after 2035, according to the FDP.

More on the subject: Debate about the end of combustion engines – what e-fuels really bring

In addition to the specific points of contention the mega dispute over the federal budget remains. Nobody believes in a quick solution on Sunday evening – it would be a lot if the coalition could agree on a procedure for solving the self-blockade. FDP deputy faction leader Christoph Meyer meanwhile tightened the tone again towards the SPD and the Greens. He accused the coalition partners of “unbridled spending habits” and announced that they would go “cold turkey”: “Sometimes you have to knock the bottle of schnapps off the mouth of an alcoholic.”

Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos, editor-in-chief of the FUNKE central editorial office Behind the scenes of politics – opinionated, exclusive, relevant.





your daily News Overview: Register here for the WAZ newsletter for free!





More articles from this category can be found here: Politics



