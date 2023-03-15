Behind bars, school (France 2): how a school director in prison pulls her students up

At the Hauts-de-Seine remand center, after going through the gate, the safety mat, the beeping airlock, and an infinity of doors that close after each passage, you enter the school. Out of 1,000 prisoners, who arrived there for various and varied reasons, 260 chose to resume their studies. Some to obtain a qualification and try to reintegrate into society, others simply to get out of the boredom of detention. “Men”but above all “students”, for Sylvie Paré, director of the establishment, and her fellow teachers. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 on France 2this whole system is revealed in the new issue ofInfrared : Behind bars, school, from 10:45 p.m.

Diplomas to reintegrate

Wavy gray hair, round tortoiseshell glasses, the former education official has seen a lot of profiles. The documentary of France 2 shows little, preferring to highlight the female characters who embody this reintegration through learning. Nevertheless, petty delinquents and criminals rub shoulders on the benches of the second chance school. Ousmane has just turned 18 and wants to pass the baccalaureate in order to extricate himself from the vices of the street. His enthusiasm echoes that of Maximiano, or Gogo for his friends, who is aiming for a BEP in optics. Christophe meanwhile sometimes ventures out of his cell where he finds the time long, to participate in writing exercises, while Arnaud logs to validate his DAEU (Diploma of Access to University Studies). Some students do not speak French, others cannot read or write. All are equal in the eyes of the director.

The continuation under this advertisement

Sylvie Paré, a shock director

For 20 years, Sylvie Paré worked with primary school students before converting to prison education. “I wanted to understand how one can live locked up in 6m². Rebuilding without going out and without perspective seemed impossible to me. The school gives inmates perspectives, allows them to bounce back to take a new path“she confided in an interview given to the Parisian in 2017. In his establishment, we do not hang around in the corridors. Out of the question. To fill the benches, she goes to seek her students from the ranks of newcomers, or from the most difficult neighborhoods and never hesitates to extend a saving hand to prisoners adrift. Although firm when necessary, sometimes severe, the director’s empathy commands respect. In front of the camerasInfrared, she peels letters from prisoners in search of learning and is moved by her past successes. The viewer discovers the touching stories of those she led to the baccalaureate, of those who served their sentence never to return behind bars. If she has managed to establish her authority and keep her students afloat, it is because she has given herself a single watchword: never confine a prisoner to the crime he has committed.