Behind closed doors of the joint joint committee: “We will take care of making these debates public”

It is an end of inadmissibility. This Tuesday, March 14, Yaël Braun-Pivet, the President of the National Assembly, once again refused to make public the debates of the joint committee which will be held on Wednesday. Scheduled between seven deputies and seven senators, it should make it possible to decide on the final text of the very controversial pension reform.

Pension reform: behind closed doors of the joint committee

Never mind. “We will take care of making these debates public. Parliamentarians are accountable to their constituents! », reacted strongly the rebellious deputy of Val-de-Marne, Mathilde Panot. Invited to the microphone of LCP on Monday, she had already threatened to “make public in due time the proceedings and the content of the debates” if the presidency of the National Assembly refused to lift the closed session. “Why is the debate public in the Assembly and the Senate? Because everyone can follow the debates and I find it interesting, at a time when many aspects of this text have not been discussed, that citizens can know what is going on.she justified on the set.

The sequel after the ad

“We are seriously thinking of making public the exchanges in the joint joint committee”for his part indicated this Tuesday the socialist Arthur Delaporte. “To oppose, it is still necessary to be able to do so publicly”he justified.

“Corridor Negotiations”

“No clause prohibits MPs from talking about what is happening in their meetings”, justifies with “the Obs” the rebellious deputy of Haute-Garonne, Hadrien Clouet. And to add, a bit sarcastic:

“I follow scrupulously and with discipline everything decided by the presidency, which refused to allow cameras. Either there won’t be. But I might speak earlier than the majority of thread content. » Is the pension reform unconstitutional?

For Mathilde Panot’s alternate, it is « normal » during the joint committee on Wednesday that the discussions between parliamentarians do not remain secret for those who elected them.

“The CMP is a space for corridor negotiations, an opportunity for the government to regain control of the text with the help of a few elected officials chosen on a discretionary basis. It has to be known. »

If the device is still “under development”he assures that the social networks of “rebellious” deputies “will work well on Wednesday”.

What does the law say? In his letter, that the HuffPost obtained, Yaël Braun-Pivet indicates that “the publicity of the work of the commission is ensured only by a written report which reports the work and the votes of the commission, as well as the interventions pronounced before it, to the exclusion of any other process”. Two words (” only ” et ” excluding “) have been added to Article 112. Nothing in the Constitution or in the Standing Orders of the National Assembly prohibits the publicity of the work of a Joint Joint Committee. However, it is not customary for it to be made public.