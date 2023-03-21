Behind the bones of CR7: Messi is on the hunt for a couple of records as a scorer

Lionel Messi is experiencing a more than important moment in his career as a footballer and With the Argentine National Team he could reach a few records, which only some have achieved.

Yes, with the Argentine National Team because Messi’s next matches as a professional are with La Scalonetawhen the ‘Albiceleste’ faces Panama and Curacao.

Let us remember that the first FIFA date of 2023, that is, the one that will take place at the end of March, has Argentina playing friendly matches because it does not have official competitions like the Nations League in CONCACAF or the Euro qualifiers for UEFA.

Messi at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – Photo: Getty Images

So, you will have two matches quite a way and that they would not pose any risk to the world championsQuite the opposite, in fact, increasing Argentina’s incredible pace.

Besides that Lionel Messi is a few goals away from reaching a new record that only Cristiano Ronaldo has reached and another player, but not so well known.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to score goals and celebrates one of them – Photo: Getty Images

Two goals separate Messi from some personal records as a scorer

Although very difficult, Lionel Scaloni puts him to play the 90 minutes of both friendly matches of the Argentine National Team, Messi will see a few minutes.

That could be enough for you Lionel Messi achieves the figure of 800 goals in his career and it is that there is only one to achieve it, currently he has 799, in addition, achieving it with his team would be a special prize.

Lionel Messi celebrating a goal with Argentina – Photo: Getty Images

But not only that, because Messi could be the first Argentine soccer player to reach triple digits when scoring goals for the Argentine National Teamit’s about, that’s the second record he could reach.

He is already the top scorer for the ‘Albiceleste’, but he would be the only footballer from his country to reach 100 goals like the Argentine National Team. Here the question is: against which of the two rivals will he get the marks?

Soccer player Nationality number of goals Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 828 Josef Bican Czech Republic 803 Lionel Messi Argentina 799 Table of top scorers in football history

Soccer player Nationality Number of goals with selection Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 118 Ali Daei Iran 109 Lionel Messi Argentina 98 Top scorers with selection

