Beijing Express 2024: how to register for the casting to participate in the next season?

The production of Beijing Express launched the cast for the next season of the show! So, if you also want to find yourself on a zip line at 4000 meters above sea level, climb the Perito Moreno glacier or even trek in the middle of the desert under a blazing sun, then register! We explain how.
On Thursday, February 16, Season 17 of Beijing Express started on M6. Seeing the traveler duos begin their hitchhiking sessions, many viewers thought “And why not me ?“. To do Top Boss it takes great skills to do Koh-Lanta you have to be very sporty. But Beijing Express, it is within the reach of (almost) everyone! The next season of Beijing Express tempts you? Do you dream of participating in the famous show, of living an adventure as a couple, in pairs or alone, on the mythical roads of another continent? So sign up now for the casting!
Be at least 18 years old and be available for 45 days in the 3rd quarter of 2023
To participate in the next edition of Beijing Express, you will indeed have to apply. To do this, go to the dedicated site. You will need to complete a file (pair or solo) and provide three photos per person (portrait, silhouette and personality) as well as a photo of your partner – if applicable. Application condition: To participate in the next season of Beijing Express you must be at least 18 years old and be available for 45 days in the 3rd quarter of 2023 (October to December 2023). After that, a user questionnaire will be completed with a series of questions such as: “In which country have you already traveled?, Under what conditions do your trips usually take place?, What sports do you practice?, Have you ever taken part in a television show? If yes, which one?, Can you swim?“, etc…
Thousands of applications for eight selected pairs
You will also be asked about your character:In a group, you rather think of being: The leader, the comedian, the athlete, the intellectual, the manual, the strategist, the bad temper or other… Explain to us why? Finally, you will be strongly advised to post a video in which you will present yourself in front of the camera. Do not neglect this step: producers like strong personalities, with a real personal story. The goal: to stand out! Also show your motivation, reassure the production by saying that nothing will make you give up. If your file has held the attention of the casters, then you will perhaps be one of the 400 duos then summoned to Paris to carry out tests in front of the camera. In the end, the selection is reduced to 40 pairs, and finally there will only be eight (nine including a replacement team). Good luck !