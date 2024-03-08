Pitbull chose social networks to dedicate some beautiful words to the women in your family on this March 8th.

“Grateful for the women in my life. Being raised by women made me a man. Happy International Women’s Day to all the inspiring and powerful women around the world,” the American rapper of Cuban origin wrote on Instagram.

In his publication, the singer included several photos, some of him as a child, with several women in his family.

If there is no doubt about one thing with these tender snapshots, it is that each of them has been very important in his life.

In another post Pitbull, also along with congratulations, He shared photos in the company of very famous women such as Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg and the members of The Most Bad Ones.