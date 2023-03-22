Belgium: a patient in a psychiatric unit killed during a police intervention

The police were called to the scene on Tuesday around 10 a.m. “for a patient described as aggressive and whom the staff could not manage”, explained the prosecution in a press release.

A patient from a psychiatric clinic deemed to be threatening was killed Tuesday in Brussels during a police intervention, and an investigation was entrusted to the P committee (the “police of the police”), indicated the parquet floor of the Belgian capital.

According to the first elements of the investigation, this 49-year-old man “would have been carrying a knife”, and his “state of agitation” required the call for reinforcements by the first patrol dispatched to the scene. .

During the intervention of the police, they had to use their weapon, and the victim “was hit in the arm and then in the abdomen”, according to the same source. The number of shots was not specified.

Transferred to hospital, he did not survive his injuries.

The management of the Fond’Roy clinic, located in the Brussels municipality of Uccle, for its part reported a moment of “major agitation”, during which this patient brandished “a blunt object” and did not let himself not master.

It was not a knife but in the agitation we thought it was one,” said Dr Caroline Depuydt, one of the leaders of the association operating the establishment.

During the police intervention to control him, the man, hospitalized for a few weeks “under duress” (as part of a placement measure by a judge, editor’s note), was “wounded by bullets”, underlined the clinical.

"He died around 11:30 a.m.," according to the prosecution. A psychological support unit has been set up within the establishment.

The prosecution dispatched a ballistics expert to the scene, and a medical examiner was also required.