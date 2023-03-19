Belgium: more and more synthetic drugs in the freight zone of Brussels Zaventem

In Belgium as in France, the customs services and the investigators in charge of the fight against narcotics are concerned about a type of product which is becoming more and more essential: synthetic drugs.

Brussels Zaventem is one of the major European airports, and it has become despite itself one of the hubs of drug trafficking in Europe. Invisible traffic, hiding behind the walls of the cargo area. In this gigantic postal sorting center, customs has set up its office in the middle of the packages. Here she finds cannabis destined for the United States, and from the Netherlands, the main drug-producing country in Europe.

Liquid ketamine in snow globes

More and more drugs manufactured in the Netherlands transit through Brussels. And more and more synthetic drugs. The customs office is full of objects of all kinds, which are used to transport narcotics. And very often, he uses the strong way. Sometimes ecstasy pills are directly hidden in the cartons. Even more astonishing, snow globes, bound for New Zealand, which contain liquid ketamine, a psychotropic that customs officers detect using a scanner. In 2022, 7 tonnes of synthetic drugs were seized at Brussels airport.