Belinda’s mother confirms that the artist does not suffer from a tumor

MIAMI.- A few days after transcending that Belinda had to cancel a concert because she was hospitalized in an emergency, her madre Belinda Schll explained that the singer is recovering, since her condition health It was delicate.

During brief statements to the program windowing, The mother of the interpreter explained that the situation was sudden and that they were moments of anguish. “It has been a difficult moment of health. I ask for respect,” she commented.

From the vicinity of the Mexico City Airport, Schll stated that the interpreter is not allowed to travel, so she will continue to rest in the country. “Beli continues to recover slowly because she has had a (delicate) health issue. My daughter cannot travel, she stays in Mexico with her father.”

He explained that she had to travel to Spain due to a painful family issue.

However, they asked the woman if it was true that the artist was operated on by a tumor, to which he responded: “It was taken to analysis () and it was negative. My daughter is happy (because of the negative results),” he added.

Belinda’s health

On March 21, the production company JoyMusic Entertainment issued a statement confirming that the artist’s scheduled concert would be cancelled.

“Due to a health problem, as directed by her doctor, she had to be hospitalized,” reads a statement issued by the company, which also stated that due to this complication, the concert that the performer had planned in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, had to be canceled.

“Belinda’s health is our main concern at this time. We hope to be able to reschedule the concert at a later date. We regret the inconvenience this may cause. We appreciate your understanding, love and affection,” the letter concludes.

Later, Belinda sent a message to her followers.

“To all those who are asking me and sending messages of support, thank you very much. These months I have worked a lot without stopping, I am finishing my album and at the same time making a series that requires a lot of work and discipline. Sometimes we leave the themes of health for later and this was what caused me this collapse. I love you very much and I hope to recover soon to continue with my commitments,” he wrote.