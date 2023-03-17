Belkin Wemo Backs Out of Matter Venture

Matter is the new smart home standard that, together with the Thread network technology, should make it easy to use accessories from different manufacturers together without having to have several different hubs and apps.

Platform developers such as Apple and Google and manufacturers such as Ikea, Philips Hue and many others have latched on to Matter and started releasing both updates to existing and new gadgets with the technology. Wemo, Belkin’s smart home brand, has also promised a swift transition to Matter but now reports The Verge that the company has completely changed.

Belkin communications director Jen Wei tells the site that the company has chosen to “take a big step back and rethink” its smart home effort, and that Wemo will release new Matter products as it finds a way to differentiate them.

Wemo’s products have long been focused on Apple’s Homekit, and it now looks like they will continue to do so for a while longer. Now it remains to be seen if Belkin is an exception or if other manufacturers will also get cold feet when they realize they have to compete on price and quality without any lock-in effect.