Bellingham’s Peaky Blinders look that Kroos criticizes

Jude Bellingham continues to recover from the sprained ankle he suffered on February 10 during Girona’s visit to the Santiago Bernabu. An injury that was on the verge of being very serious, but that, fortunately, remained a minor problem. An estimated drop of about three weeks that It did not prevent him from being present this Sunday at the white club’s stadium to see his team play. against Sevilla.

In his reappearance at the Bernabu, the footballer surprised everyone by wearing an outfit that is (very much) reminiscent of the protagonists of one of the most successful series of recent times, Peaky Blinders. Great night at home. This is how Madrid wins!Bellingham wrote on his Instagram profile with a carousel of images where you can see his new look and the typical beret of the actors in said fiction.

Good vibes among colleagues

As expected, the outfit chosen by the Madrid footballer did not go unnoticed among his followers and, of course, among his teammates. Toni Kroos was one of the first to comment on her outfit; Yes, with his usual sense of humor: Paris Fashion Week, next! “I have a spare hat you can wear on the catwalk, mate,” Bellingham replied.

Related news

Ilia Topuria himself, who took the kick-off in the match against Sevilla, He also reacted to the player’s latest occurrence with a wave of applause on Instagram. The fighter was present at the Bernabu to be honored for his victory in the UFC.

Bellingham has been able to adapt perfectly to his new life in Madrid. And the footballer is fulfilling his dream of playing for the Chamartín club, which he always admired from a very young age. I want to stay at Real Madrid for the next ten or fifteen years of my life (…) It’s where I want to be. I love being here. Being here makes me one hundred percent better as a player, he recently expressed.