Beloved actress loses her house and her dogs in a fire

a dear actress known for giving life to Amelia Shepherd in “Grey’s Anatomy”announced that his house was destroyed in a fire in which he was able to save his three children.

This is the actress Caterina Scorsone, known for her work on the series Grey’s Anatomy lost his home in a fire earlier this year and now he shared the details of that tragedy through Instagram to thank his family and co-workers for the support they have shown him.

It has been highlighted that the interpreter of the series “Grey’s Anatomy” was bathing her three children under the age of six and helping them prepare to go to sleep when she noticed smoke coming out of the bathroom.

What happened to this beloved actress?

The actress Caterina Scorsone narrates the fire of her house



Narrating what happened in her home, the beautiful actress has highlighted that when she noticed the incident, at that moment the corridor was already completely filled with black smoke that was spreading through the rest of the house.

“There’s one important thing you need to know about fires: everything happens very fast. I had two minutes to get my three children out of the house, and we escaped with little more than the shoes we could put on. But we made it out. And for that I will be eternally grateful,” she explained on Instagram.

Unfortunately, she didn’t have time to go back inside and rescue her four pets: three cats and a dog. Caterina wanted to take a moment on her social networks to remember those animals “who loved them so well” and whose loss they have not yet assimilated.

As if that were not enough, the actress revealed that ABC and Shonda Rhime’s production company Shondaland sent her clothes and other basic necessities to help her during the first weeks so that she could focus on her little ones.

“What we’ve learned is that the only thing that matters is the people (and beings) you love.”

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a new season, it has been 20 in total

Who is Caterina Scorsone?

Caterina Scorsone



It must be remembered that Caterina Scorsone was born in Toronto on October 16, 1981, she began her acting career at the age of 8. Her career was established when she joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy as Amelia Shepherd, sister-in-law of Meredith Grey.

The outstanding actress had her first role in a program called Mr. Dressup, when she was eight years old, however it was not until she entered the Missing series, when she rose to fame with her role as Peggy Delaney.

She had her first child in 2012, four years later, in 2016, she announced her second pregnancy, this time without imagining what she would face, since Paloma Michaela was born with Down syndrome, since then, the actress has been in charge of being an activist for this disease.

Caterina Scorsone in Grays Anatomy.



It is also worth mentioning that at the end of 2019, Caterina welcomed her third daughter, however, a few months later she announced her separation from her husband of ten years, the musician Rob Giles.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!