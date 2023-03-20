BEM and BAC 2023: the ministry announces new directives

The Minister of National Education, Abdelhakim Belabedunderlined the need to ensure the smooth running of all the procedures for preparing and organizing the national school exams for the 2023 session.

He also pressed on the inspection of the degree of preparation of the examination centers and to provide all the necessary conditions so that the candidates pass the examinations all in good conditions.

Abdelhakim Belabed supervised, at the headquarters of the ministry, the completion of the work of the national symposium which was held to evaluate the second term and prepare the national school examinations for the current academic year. the meeting consisted of styling actions related to the preparation of the 2023-2024 school year.

The Minister also entrusted the heads of 4 workshops with national commissions under supervision related to the themes discussed during the colloquium. Their mission is to monitor the implementation of the results of each workshop and overcome any difficulties. Officials will be able to send periodic reports to the Minister for more effectiveness and efficiency.

The Minister ordered the implementation of more efforts to ensure all the conditions allowing a successful return to school. The operation aims to improve management methods, by developing a system of governance in the management of human, financial and material resources.

It also highlights the importance of efforts to ensure transparency, quality of performance, rationalization of expenses and making digital management a daily practice in all educational and administrative interests.

The dates of the BAC and BEM 2023 exams fixed

The Ministry of National Education had recently unveiled the dates of the BAC and BEM of the current school year.

It is via a press release published on Monday, March 13, 2023, that the ministry informs the candidates for the two examinations that: