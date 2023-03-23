Ben and Alex ran into the final

Five athletes, Lucas, David, Julian, Alex and Ben from the Weiler Turnerschaft took part in this year’s 45th Rhylauf in Oberriet in neighboring Switzerland at the Bildstöckli sports field.

Our youngest athlete Lucas Stückler from Koblach started at 1:10 p.m. in student class 1. He and 56 other athletes had to complete 300m. Lucas crossed the finish line in eighteenth place. His brother Julian and David Madlener from Koblach started the 300m prologue at 1.30 p.m. in student class 2. Unfortunately, the two did not make it to the final. For Lucas, Julian and David it was the very first cross country race they ran for the TS hamlets. congratulations