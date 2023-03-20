Benefit fraud ads plummeted

Reports in the area of ​​social fraud fell sharply last year compared to 2021. While there were 4,346 ads in 2021, this number fell by 27 percent to 3,173 in 2022. The interior and finance ministries announced today. This resulted in damage of 14,121,501 euros in 2022, compared to more than 20 million the year before. Most crimes were committed in Vienna. It was striking that the proportion of foreign suspects in particular fell sharply.

In 2022 there were 3,345 suspects, of whom 1,119 were Austrian citizens and 2,226 were nationals of other nations. Despite a significantly higher total number of suspects (4,730), this meant only a small decrease in the proportion of domestic suspects (2021: 1,384). The number of foreign suspects, on the other hand, fell by 1,120 within a year.

Karner: Action sharp has had an effect

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) said that the campaign, which was launched in spring 2022, had had an effect: “Hundreds of priority campaigns throughout Austria made it possible to effectively combat the abuse of social benefits.”

“Social benefit fraud harms honest working taxpayers, which is why constructive cross-agency cooperation between the BMI and BMF is so important,” said Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP).

Almost every case solved

Almost every reported case was also clarified, the clarification rate was 99.8 percent. The Social Security Fraud Task Force has been installed at the Federal Criminal Police Office since December 2021.

The ministries reported a spectacular case in the cleaning industry. During social fraud investigations by the financial police, it was found that a group of perpetrators with various company vehicles had over 2,000 marginal jobs with simultaneous transfer payments in the past five years, despite full employment.

Criminal investigations are being conducted against a large number of these employees and the transfer payments received without justification are being reclaimed.