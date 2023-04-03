Benegas arrives with confidence to play the Copa Libertadores with Colo Colo: “Let’s go for the victory”

Forward Leandro Benegas adds confidence to play the Copa Libertadores with Colo Colo, in which he has just scored in the Cacique’s last game and shows that they are going with everything in the search for victory in Colombia.

Colo Colo will face Deportivo Pereira this Wednesday in the debut of the Copa Libertadores. The white team began its trip to Colombian territory this Monday where it will seek to win in a match that is essential, considering that the sum of units as a foreigner is crucial in this international arena.

Leandro Benegas arrives with confidence

Forward Leandro Benegas spoke with the media present at the Santiago airport, where he was very confident for this important challenge that he will have with Colo Colo in the Copa Libertadores, taking into account that he has just scored in the last match of the Eternal Champion in Chilean soccer.

“Yes, we arrived well, although there are always things to improve. We know that these cup matches are unique because each match is important and it doesn’t matter what we’ve done since then.. It’s today, we must think about this game nothing more and as I told you, bring us the victory to start the cup in the best way”.

But that was not all, because he also added that “The truth is that I had to convert the other day, but I’m like everyone else, keeping my balance, the peace of mind that this is game by game. What happened last weekend is now history, now only what will be Wednesday’s game remains, bring us the victory to start in the best way and hopefully, personally, I can help the team to make it happen ” .

Regarding the debut in the international arena, the Colombian scorer contemplated that “The Copa Libertadores is also a beautiful player. The truth is that we are very excited, we really want to do very well and be able to bring us a good result from Colombia”.

He even highlighted the importance of Colo Colo in this tournament and the habit of always playing them. “Obviously we are going to defend this shirt and these colors that are used to playing cups. So, wherever, Colo Colo has to go to demonstrate his game, he has to stand on any pitch and go in search of victory”.

Finally, the striker avoided referring to the controversy with the Copa Libertadores awards that were leaked in various media.