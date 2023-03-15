Benjamin Netanyahu in Berlin: The difficult guest

Berlin.

Israel’s prime minister is undermining democracy in his country. This puts the German hosts in an awkward position.

Almost 15 years ago to the day, then Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) formulated a thought in the Knesset in Jerusalem that is as plausible as it is urgent: Israel’s security is part of Germany’s reason of state. So far, apart from Merkel, all the heads of government of the federal republic. And that’s how it should be: Due to its historical responsibility, democratic Germany is committed to the Jewish state’s right to exist without ifs or buts and aligns its policies accordingly.

Israel: An Attack on the Separation of Powers

That is the framework if the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting Germany these days. Meetings with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are planned for Thursday. One can assume that they too will reinforce Merkel’s dictum.

Visits by top Israeli politicians to Germany are always tricky. But this is particularly true of Netanyahu’s visit: he and his very right-wing government coalition are currently in the process of weakening the independence of the Israeli judiciary with a controversial reform. According to numerous critics, the separation of powers and thus the democracy overall at risk.













Scholz: Criticism at best behind the scenes

The events cannot leave any democrat and any friend of Israel indifferent. However, it would be presumptuous to expect the chancellor or federal president to publicly tell Netanyahu Levites read. If at all, criticism can only be leveled behind the scenes. It is not proper to go into the internal affairs interfere with another state. In the case of Israel, Germany is certainly not in a position to do so.





