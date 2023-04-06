Benzema’s hat-trick was too much for Barcelona – Rashford’s goal gave Manchester United the win

Finland’s handball ladies suffered a loss against the Faroe Islands in a training match in Britas yesterday.

When it was time for a replay in Grankulla today, the result was a draw. Finland took the lead at the start, trailing 10-13 at the break – but managed to get back to 24-24 after a strong effort from Wilhelmina Wolff in the goal.

In a couple of weeks, the groups will be drawn for the EC qualifiers, which start in the autumn.

– On paper, the Faroe Islands are slightly sharper than us, and it would definitely be good to play more tough matches before the qualifiers. It was fun to see how we developed just since yesterday, especially today we managed to challenge them, says confederation captain Tomas Westerlund on the confederation’s website.

Finland–Faroe Islands 24–24 (10–13)

Finland: Johanna Hilli 9, Emma Aarnio 5, Nicolina Fredriksson 3, Ella Valkamo 2, Ella Holopainen 2, Matilda Peitsaro 2, Linn Wentzel 1.