Berger wants “mediation”, Borne’s entourage responds: “We will not put the reform on hold”

The secretary general of the CFDT had suggested the establishment of a “mediation” with, in the meantime, the suspension of the decline in the legal retirement age to 64 years.

End of inadmissibility. “We will not put the (pension) reform on hold”, warns those around Elisabeth Borne on Tuesday, after Laurent Berger called for “suspending the 64-year-old measure”. On the occasion of the tenth day of mobilization against the executive’s project, the number one of the CFDT urged the executive to set up “mediation” to “find a way out” of the social crisis.

If Matignon refuses to consider a “pause” of the pension reform, the entourage of Elisabeth Borne says they are “open to finding other ways”.

“The Prime Minister has already said that she wanted to resume work with trade unions and employers’ organizations on the subjects of quality of life at work, training, retraining… and building a shared social agenda”, we answer.

Mediation rejected

“The Prime Minister is available to the unions to receive them very directly, to be able to speak”, retorted government spokesman Olivier Véran a little earlier, rejecting any form of “mediation”.

Laurent Berger suggested he take a month, a month and a half, to ask one, two, three people to mediate”, calling on France Inter for a “gesture of appeasement to find a way out.