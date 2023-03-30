Bergsala’s founder appears in The Super Mario Bros Movie

As you know, Bergsala’s importance to Nintendo in Sweden above all is enormous, and possibly they have also influenced elsewhere in Europe thanks to Nintendo realizing how much interest there was in their products outside of Japan. You can read more about this in Martin Lindell’s eminent book 8 bits in the 80s: Nintendo’s march into Swedish homes.

A person in turn who has been extremely important to Bergsala is the co-founder Owe Bergsten (whose first four letters in the last name are each that gave the company half its name) who contributed strongly to Nintendo starting to invest in games in our part of the world. With this in mind, it of course feels very appropriate that he has now been given the honor to participate as a voice actor in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros Movie where he plays no less than six roles.

Bergsten himself comments on his participation as follows in a comment to Gamereactor:

“I am very proud to be able to participate in the Super Mario Bros. film. It is incredibly fun that I received that trust. It has been enormous fun to be part of the dubbing process, something that I have of course not been part of before. Now we will not exaggerate my involvement. It is extremely minimal, but for me a great experience and and a great honor.”

Even if Bergsten’s roles are of the minimal kind (according to himself), it is still a well-deserved and fine tribute to what can almost be regarded as the godfather of the Swedish gaming industry.