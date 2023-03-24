Berlin can do it too – editorial by Gilbert Schomaker

BERLINER MORGENPOST

Berlin (ots)

The unions are showing their muscles: Germany is supposed to stand still on Monday. The Verdi service union and the EVG railway and transport union are calling on hundreds of thousands of members to go on strike. Nothing should be possible anymore in local public transport and long-distance rail transport as well as at the airports. Even car tunnels could be closed. Germany has not experienced such a large warning strike for a long time. What is new about the situation is that the unions are working together. Although the employees are represented in different areas – on the one hand in the collective bargaining round of the public service, on the other hand in the collective bargaining talks with Deutsche Bahn and other railway companies – the two unions stand side by side in this warning strike to push through their demands for more wages. The high inflation of eight to ten percent has ensured that the willingness of workers to industrial action is great. When people have to pay significantly more for food and energy, they also want to earn more. That’s understandable. But you don’t have to fool yourself either: Such a large warning strike is always advertising for the unions that are fighting for new members. That’s why it was also clear that the employers’ calls to return to the negotiating table in the short term would be ignored. The warning strike will cause considerable problems in Berlin and Brandenburg. The 400,000 commuters will be particularly hard hit. Because a large part of the people who live in Brandenburg and work in Berlin – or vice versa – use the regional trains and the S-Bahn to get to the city center. The fact that the car is not really an alternative on a day like this can be seen from the traffic jams on the major access roads. For those who have to go to a construction site, teach in schools or work in a workshop, Monday will be a test of patience. So if you have to drive, you should plan more time. But Berlin has a big advantage: Since the Berlin transport company (BVG) and the S-Bahn are different companies, buses, trams and subways continue to run. Yes, there will be problems if the S-Bahn is on strike. But there are, especially in the city center, a variety of alternatives in addition to the BVG: Uber, taxis, electric scooters and bicycles. If you will, it’s good that the S-Bahn doesn’t also belong to the state of Berlin. The reverse is also true: industrial action at the BVG also means that at least the S-Bahn is still running. For Berliners, this is a luxury that other cities or regions do not offer. And something else will take the force out of the all-day warning strike: Since the pandemic, companies have switched to home office in many areas of work. Corona has ensured that many companies have the option of working from home. This will also happen in many cases this Monday. Germany has become significantly more flexible in everyday working life. All in all, the warning strike will also have a noticeable impact on the capital region. But the Berliners will master this day – with great composure. Incidentally, that is also one of the great strengths of this city.

Phone: 030/887277 – 878

[email protected]

Original content from: BERLINER MORGENPOST, transmitted by news aktuell