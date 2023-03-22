Berlin districts compete for tourists with a discovery program

Berlin

Berlin also has a lot to offer tourists outside of the S-Bahn ring. With a two-week campaign that is now starting, the offers there are to become better known to tourists and visitors.

Whether it’s a visit to the Allied Museum, surfing in Lichtenberg or kayaking in Köpenick: Berlin is starting the two-week event to promote tourism outside of the S-Bahn ring Discovery program “Off to the B!”.

More than 280 events will be offered in nine different districts from March 25 to April 10 across Berlin, the Spandau district office announced on Wednesday.

The joint project of the business development agencies of the districts of Reinickendorf, Spandau, Lichtenberg, Pankow, Marzahn-Hellersdorf, Treptow-Köpenick, Neukölln, Tempelhof-Schöneberg and Steglitz-Zehlendorf is intended to attract more visitors to the “B” zone – which encompasses the outer districts Local transport area of ​​the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe.

“The aim is to arouse curiosity and to increase awareness of the tourist locations and offers outside the S-Bahn ring,” said Patrick Sellerie from the Spandau district office’s business development department.

Visitors can explore various places such as the Allied Museum in Steglitz-Zehlendorf, the Barnim Nature Park in Pankow or the citadel in Spandau visit. But surfing in the district of Lichtenberg or collecting wild herbs in Spandau are also part of the tourist offers of the discovery program.

The program also promotes cooperation between the individual districts. “Ab ins B!” shows how an attractive offer can be created through the cooperative cooperation of nine districts – that’s exactly the right way,” emphasized Economics Senator Stephan Schwarz.

The project costs a total of 112,000 euros. The Discovery Days are financed with the help of the income from the accommodation tax, the so-called City Tax, which is provided by the Senate Administration. Similar projects are already in the “queuing loop” for the coming year. “The foundation has been laid, then we just have to saddle up a bit, but I’m confident,” said Celery.