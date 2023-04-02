Berlin Half Marathon: Sabastian Sawe from Kenya WINS in 59 minutes

Sabastian Sawe won the 42nd Berlin Half Marathon. The Kenyan needed exactly 59 minutes for the 21.0975 kilometer route (provisional final result). His compatriots Alex Kibet (0:59.11) and Kavin Kiprop (0:59.22) took second and third place. Samuel Fitwi finished ninth as the best German starter (1:01.44).

In the women’s race, Britain’s Eilish McColgan was the fastest over the Berlin course, in a time of 1:05.43. Tsigie Gebreselama (1:06,13) and Yalemget Yaregal (1:06,27) from Ethiopia followed. Berlin’s Deborah Schöneborn finished 13th (1:12.12).

