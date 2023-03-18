Berlin under the sign of the DRF Luftrettung / Large crowds at the opening of the anniversary year

DRF air rescue

Berlin (ots)

At the two-day event on Berlin’s Washingtonplatz, DRF Luftrettung is presenting the design of the new anniversary helicopter and the mobile exhibition “World of Air Rescuers” for the first time.

Iris Spranger, Senator for the Interior, Digitization and Sport in the State of Berlin, emphasizes the increasingly important role of the non-profit organization in the rescue chain.

Bright sun, great interest among the numerous visitors early on: the red and white air rescuers have arrived at Berlin’s Washingtonplatz. This weekend, the German capital is all about the DRF Luftrettung and at the same time symbolically as one of the 29 DRF stations for the nationwide presence of the non-profit organization. This morning the starting signal was given for the two-day kick-off event, with which the DRF Luftrettung is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first mission together with the public. The aim is to bring people closer to the work of air rescuers and their relevance in the rescue chain.

dr Pracz, Chairman of the Board of DRF Luftrettung, opened the event on Washingtonplatz in front of Berlin Central Station: “I am very happy to be able to open the celebrations for 50 years of DRF Luftrettung here in the federal capital Berlin today in the bright sunshine. My thanks go to everyone, who we have known reliably at our side for five decades, always have one thing in common: optimal patient care.”

Iris Spranger, Senator for the Interior, Digitization and Sport in the State of Berlin, underlined the importance of air rescue in her welcoming address: “It is thanks to the air rescue workers with their expertise, their professional self-image and commitment that people in emergency situations are in good hands and cared for feel. For the air rescuers, their job is usually also a calling. I would like to thank you very much for that!” The senator also emphasized: “Excellent cooperation between pilots and emergency doctors and paramedics is essential. The helicopter fleet must also be regularly adapted to the latest technical standards. I wish the DRF Luftrettung all the best with the new helicopter experiences and am pleased that you are starting the celebrations for your 50th anniversary here in Berlin.”

A well-kept mystery has also been revealed – the special paint finish of the anniversary helicopter. Iris Spranger and Dr. Krystian Pracz unveiled the brand new anniversary look of the H145 with five-blade rotor to the applause of the excited visitors.

The innovative and timeless design, which now adorns the helicopter for the rest of the year, was designed by the emergency paramedic (HEMS TC) Maximilian Klaritsch. With his dynamic concept, he prevailed in an internal ideas competition in which all employees of DRF Luftrettung could take part. But after the presentation comes the day-to-day work: In the next few weeks, the anniversary helicopter will become part of the fleet of reserve machines and can therefore be used at any time at one of the 29 DRF Luftrettung stations in Germany.

Only a few steps away from the almost 14 meter long and 278 km/h fast eye-catcher, the second highlight also turned out to be a real spectator magnet: The “World of Air Rescuers” allows visitors, thanks to varied exhibits to look at, touch and experience, a first-hand insight into the most diverse Areas of DRF air rescue. Whether winch training using virtual reality goggles, a detailed miniature world or equipment from everyday flight – there is something for everyone in the mobile exhibition on 57 square meters. In addition, the crew members will answer questions from those present about everyday operations and sponsoring membership until tomorrow, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Those interested can find more detailed information on the history and the most important milestones of the DRF Luftrettung, on all events related to the anniversary of the mission as well as the congratulations of our partners and companions under the link www.drf-luftrettung.de/8/de/50-years-drf-luftrettung.

Read the greeting from Winfried Kretschmann, Prime Minister of the State of Baden-Württemberg, below www.drf-luftrettung.de/8/de/50j-grusswort-winfried-kretschmann

About the DRF air rescue

The DRF Luftrettung based in Filderstadt is one of the largest air rescue organizations in Europe. The non-profit organization provides emergency rescue services at 29 stations in Germany and transfers critically ill or injured people between clinics. The crews are ready for action around the clock at eleven of these stations, and helicopters with rescue hoists are deployed at four locations. In addition, the DRF Luftrettung brings patients back from abroad with its own ambulance aircraft. In total, the DRF Luftrettung carried out 39,308 missions in 2022.

