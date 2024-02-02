Berlusconi’s luxurious mansion in Sardinia is sold for 500 million euros

Last June the Old Continent vibrated. The death of that man who reinvented Italian politics, the controversial figure of The Knightopaque businessman gifted with the almost illusionistic virtue of distracting with one hand and effecting with the othermeant something more than a waterfall of ink in newspapers. Silvio Berlusconi It took him a decade to become a millionaire. And a lifetime of multiplying and adding exponents to his heritage. After his death, his fortune was distributed and decomposed, converted into a kind of Western Roman Empire.

All of this must be read behind the for sale sign that now hangs what was its crown jewel. Villa Certosa, his Sardinian mansion or, as it is known there, the house of scandals. The person in charge of this operation is the real estate agency. Dilswhose headquarters are in Milan, and whose maneuvers show the difficult steps forward that are being taken in the cumbersome task of distributing the real estate assets of the former Italian president among his five heirs.

MORE ABOUT BERLUSCONI He was one of the richest people in the world according to Forbes magazine and left behind a history of scandals after dying at the age of 86.

The former Italian prime minister created Mediaset, which revolutionized television in Spain with humorous and popular programs.

It borders on the Herculean due to the enormous number of zeros that all the belongings accumulate. While Barbara Berlusconi is responsible for acquiring Villa Macherio, in Brianzahis sister Marina gets her share of the pie with the possibility of buying Villa Campari de Lesa, on Lake Maggiore. The first of these houses was the residence of Veronica Lario, Berlusconi’s wife; The second belonged to Silvio himself. Villa Gernetto also plays in this home game of thrones in which several real estate companies also participate. Then there is the matter of Villa Certosa.

The small planet of Il Cavaliere

This complex was bought by Berlusconi back in the 70s, when their businesses knew no limits and all monetary infinities were, in reality, cardboard horizons capable of being broken to establish perfectly possible impossible ones. I rebuilt it. I expanded it. It was already his place of trust and maximum security during his first term in the Italian government in the early 90s. All kinds of guests paraded through his hallways. From George W. Bush to Vladimir Putin. Only the walls of this Mediterranean villa remember the secrets of those forgotten evenings.

Sign a technical report dated January 2021and signed by Berlusconi’s trusted expert, Francesco Magnano, that small empire of Villa Certosa It has a price of 259,373,950 euros. Not one more. This small planet was impossible to divide for his children and, as has happened with the rest of the villas, the option of selling had to be considered.

As stated Financial Timesits transfer has been entrusted to the aforementioned Milanese company that, although it began the procedures hoping to complete the operation by about 500 million euros, he hopes to negotiate for a figure close to 300.

That the figure is not trivial is obvious. But neither does space itself. The house has 68 rooms, 181 square meters of garage and another 174 square meters of parking spaces.. To this we must add 4 bungalows, a theater, a tower in front of the theater, thalassotherapy, a gym and, as if that were not enough, 297 square meters of medicinal garden. If the building itself has 4,500 square meters, the property amounts to 120,000. The small universe of The Knight. But what a universe.