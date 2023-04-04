Berni spoke after the attack in the drivers’ march: “Why do I have to resign?”

The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Bernihe said this afternoon, after being attacked during a collective protest in La Matanzathat the crime of the driver of line 620 “was not a common event” in terms of its modus operandi, and considered the assault suffered as “one more blow” that “does not make a dent”.

“One dies standing and not kneeling”expressed the Minister at the door of the churruca hospitalwhere he expressed his solidarity with the family of the driver murdered “in cold blood” and told that is awaiting medical studies to see if it is necessary to undergo surgery due to a “malar fracture” derived from the attack.

In this context, and when asked about a possible departure from the Government after this situation, Berni ruled out submitting his resignation. “Why do I have to resign? What we are going to do is redouble the effort and continue working”raised, and added doubts about the crime of Daniel Barrientos. “It is not a common occurrence, nobody assaults a group like this, when one investigates these cases it is not the usual modus operandi”he assured.

Although at first it was believed that the driver had died in the middle of a shootout between a policeman who was traveling in the bus and the criminals, the investigators are now analyzing another hypothesis that indicates that the driver was murdered in cold blood and then the shooting.

For his part, Berni added that, as a consequence of the blows he received this afternoon, he has “skull fracture” y sunken cheekbone. However, he does not plan to denounce his aggressors. Likewise, he assured that he awaits the results of a tomography that will determine if he should undergo surgery.

“I have a fractured malar, but my responsibility is to continue working. I received many blows, I stayed in place, but unfortunately everything got complicated later because the Police did what they had to do, which is to get me out of the place.”analyzed. “You die standing up, never on your knees. This doesn’t scare us, it’s part of the job”complete.