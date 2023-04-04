Berni was summoned by Justice to decide if he will denounce the attackers

The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berniwas quoted today by the Justice to decide whether or not to promote the complaint against a group of groups that attacked him in the middle of a protest.

According to THAT, the summons was made for next Wednesday at 9 am at the prosecutor’s office. However, Children He announced that he will not denounce them, so it is expected that he will formally state it in the complaint and it will end up filed.

However, if he decides to do so, a formal investigation will be undertaken to identify the offenders. The complaint does not point to anyone in particular and it was made by members of the Buenos Aires force in response to the events this morning when Children approached by helicopter to the place.