Berta Vzquez’s fear of La Resistencia: You are very unpredictable

The resistance He had two luxury guests in his last installment: Berta Vzquez and Lalo Tenorio. The tandem of actors sat on the sofa of the Teatro Príncipe Gran Vía to share with David Broncano and all its public some aspects and details of A hipster in empty Spain, a film that will land next March 27 on the Amazon Prime Video platform. An interview that also included the participation of Alberto Casado and Rober Bodegascast members, to tell some casting secrets.

Before taking your seat, Berta Vázquez took center stage after revealing the reason why she had never accepted invitations from The resistance. How are you? Since I have seen you so many times, for a moment I doubted whether you had ever come to La Resistencia, but you have never come, said Broncano, to which she responded: You have invited me, but I have not come.

The actress assured that she must be a little afraid of him because he is a very unpredictable person at times. The truth is that sometimes I do, but I’m going to try to keep up…, Broncano acknowledged. After this confession, Lalo Tenorio jumped onto the theater stage after trolling the presenterwho thought he was inside a refrigerator that entered the stage when they announced the entrance of both performers.

Classic questions

As expected, Berta Vázquez and Lalo Tenorio submitted to the classic questions of the program: sexual relations in the last month (fucking one point, petting 0.6 and masturbation 0.2) and money in the bank. The actress answered the first of them. He was surprised when he assured that he has belonged to the 0.2 group for the last month. It is very enjoyable, he admitted. A confession that Broncano praised. It is sometimes said pejoratively and is very enjoyable at 0.2. I’m very glad you had a good month.

Related news

Tenorio teased the presenter when he revealed the money he has in his possession. I have never given the information about the money I have, ever, without them trying to steal from me later. I have worked a long time. You could even know the salary that I had here, so you can even do the calculation. I could buy a high-end car What is high-end? You investigate it. I have also wasted a lot of money because I live in the center of Madrid, which in itself is a waste..

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.