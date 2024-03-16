Bertin Osborne: My father is 95 years old right now and he asks my friends for their phone numbers.

The name of Bertn Osborne It doesn’t stop being heard in the media. First was The controversy he stars in with Gabriela Guillen for a daughter he doesn’t want to take care of until a DNA test says otherwise, then the concern that arose as a result of his delicate state of health due to a respiratory illness and is now the protagonist a series of confessions that he has shared in a kind of podcast designed by Thetest clinics, specialists in men’s sexual health. The talk has not been published in its entirety.

The first of them has to do with his father, Enrique Ortiz López-Valdemoro. The presenter says that his father, at 95 years old, is interested in the friends his son has. My father is 95 years old right now and he asks my friends for their phone numbers.he assured.

Bertin Osborne’s triggers

Osborne also gave visibility to the triggers, enemy of man when he is going to have sexual relations. The protagonist assures that he has only had one in his life and it was with one of the women he has liked the most in his life. His nerves took their toll. Whoever says they have not had a trigger is either because they do not take risks or because they are directly lying. It happened to me once 12 or 13 years ago with one of the women I liked the most in my life. I think I was under such pressure that it happened to me. Men notice it, women don’t.

Just a week ago, the official channel of this clinic shared another excerpt from the interview where the singer highlighted his sexual activity at 70 years old. Sexual marathon? I do it too, he stated. She also stressed again that she has never been in love. Some words that in her day did a lot of damage to Fabiola Martínez, her ex-partner. Falling in love is impossible. I never fall in love. I don’t know what it’s like to fall in love.

