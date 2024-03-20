Bertin Osborne’s hell due to his state of health: He is extremely tired and has lost quite a bit of weight

The alarms that guard the Bertin Osborne’s health status sound loudly from the moment his daughter, Eugenia Osborneannounced the hardship that his father is going through after being infected with coronavirus for the second time. The artist decided to change scene after moving to his large estate in Alcal de Guadaira to continue his recovery. I don’t know if it’s a mistake. I think he’s still having a hard time, he’s very… He’s still in recovery. Apparently it’s persistent COVID, so it’s there. She’s having a hard time, but little by little she’s getting better. The sense of humor takes everything away, he explained.

Weeks later, the magazine Hola! has released more details about the health of Bertin Osborne, who has lived an hell due to the effects of persistent COVIDpresent since his relapse last Christmas. The prolongation of the symptoms of the disease caused a series of conditions such as enormous exhaustion or notable weight loss.from which he is recovering little by little thanks to treatments with Natural medicinesince the antibiotics did not do their job.

He is extremely tired and has lost a lot of weight, but, finally, he is improving. At the time they stuffed him with medications. In two long and strong rounds, they killed him. Especially because, as soon as the treatment stopped, his health began to fail again, the aforementioned media reports.

The importance of humor in your recovery

This is not all,in the presence of COVID persistent in his body triggered a series of respiratory tract infections and a horrible cough that left his chest and throat completely destroyed. Even his immune system stopped working after losing all defenses.. Nevertheless, the humor It is playing a fundamental role in your recovery as the main source of energy to give light to this hard path with your health as the protagonist.

Related news

That, added to the stress and anxiety of never fully recovering, took a toll on his mood. Today, luckily, the darkness begins to dissipate and the singer gains strength. Of course, despite everything, he has never lost his good humor, he points out.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.