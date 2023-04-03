Best April Fools’ Jokes in Franconia: New Donkey Elephant, Wine Pipeline and Police Cats

Franconia: These are the best April Fools’ jokes from Middle, Upper and Lower Franconia

Police cats in Nuremberg, fire engine with beer pump and more

and more April 1st on social media: These are the funniest stories

At the Saturday it was that time again: It was April 1st! On this day, some organizations, institutions and facilities made a joke and tried to trick users on social media. We from inFranken.de have the best April Fools jokes from Middle, Upper and Lower Franconia summarized for you.

Ski troops at the fire brigade, donkey-elephants at the zoo and more: April fools’ jokes in Nuremberg, Hersbruck and Hof

Also the Police Central Franconia has allowed itself an April Fool’s joke: Dealing with cats can reduce stress in humans and have a positive effect on heart rate and blood pressure, explains the police headquarters. As part of a year-long pilot project at Nuremberg East Police Station should therefore be examined to what extent the use of cats has proven itself. “First police cat The five-year-old cat lady ‘Anna’ was selected, who was noticed by her extremely calm and balanced nature, according to the police.

In addition to this, other organizations and institutions tried to trick people on April 1: The volunteers Fire brigade Nuremberg-Moorenbrunn announced, for example, that they “in an urgent procedure new division (Blizzard) established” had. The ski troop was in ice and snow in action: “A suitable ski boot heater was delivered to us by express express (…) from the Alps and immediately installed in the equipment shed,” jokes the fire brigade.

The “Culture Station Hersbruck” reports, on the other hand, that during clearing work in the basement, an access to another basement level was recently discovered, which is far larger than the footprint of the station building. Now the conversion into an underground auditorium that can be used for all kinds of concerts is planned. The new area should then be named “Hersbruck 23 underground culture station” carry. April April!

Also the zoo yard was joking on Saturday: It was proudly announced that there a new elephant moved in “Since the money was only enough for one elephant, the zoo decided to present the animal together with the donkeys,” it says. If you look at the photo that the zoo published with the post, it is striking that the new elephant is just a donkey with a gray trunk glued on. The zoo jokes: “It’s easy to tell from the small ears that this is an Asian elephant, the African relatives have significantly larger ears. The animal also doesn’t have large tusks due to its youth.”

Wine pipeline, narrower ambulances and more: April Fools’ Day jokes in the districts of Würzburg, Hammelburg and the district of Haßberge

“We not only ensure high-speed Internet, but are now also laying wine lines directly in our own four walls,” announces the Würzburg supply and transport GmbH (WVV). With the new wine pipeline could you imagine that drink from Winery on the stone easily from home using an additional house connection. But watch out, wine lovers! Of course, this is also an April Fool’s joke.

The Maltese Würzburg also had a great and innovative new idea on Saturday: The Ambulances should be narrowed in the futureso they reach their destination quickly, even without a rescue lane and despite everything, being able to drive between the cars: “We’re always on the pulse of the times!” April April! The Fire brigade box in the district of Würzburg is looking forward to a fun Saturday new emergency vehiclewhich contains everything “that makes long assignments comfortable”: “Fridges, grill, beer tap, beer table sets, music”.

In Hammelburg’s city center, the fine dust pollution has increased extremely. From now on, no larger trucks are allowed to drive there, reports the Fire department of the city of Hammelburg. Emergency services must now pull the fire engine in the inner city area: “We would like to thank you in advance for your understanding that there may be delays in road traffic and the arrival of our emergency services during an operation in the inner city area.” A user on social media is happy: “It’s good that today is April 1st.”

And there is one more change Hammelburg: The The Stadtwerke customer center is moving to Saaleck Castle! The Buildings will be converted into a “low-energy lock”.she rejoices city ​​administration. The city Koenigsberg in Bavaria also have news on April 1st: “Our new service vehicles are finally here!” Up luxury cars now boasts that City coat of arms. The Hassberge Golf Club announces his new “Amphibian Golf Carts” to: “Ball in the water? No longer a problem, the carts are equipped with an underwater camera, light and ball rod.”





Sensational find, public litter boxes and more: April Fools’ Day jokes in the districts of Coburg, Bamberg, Lichtenfels and Kronach

From April 1st, the entrance area of ​​building 5 of the University of Coburg only be entered with soft soles. The soil should be protected “in the sense of sustainability”. “Hard shoes” such as most sneakers, pumps or boots are therefore prohibited. Slippers are hip now! Reusable felt covers can be borrowed against a deposit.

Two fire brigades from Upper Franconia are also having fun: The Niederfullbach Volunteer Fire Department put on bounce pad to, since their Scaling ladder too small for some buildings in the community said: “The safety cushion is immediately ready for use and can be pulled in front of the building if necessary. Thanks to its size, you can’t miss it even from a great height, and the side walls also guarantee 1000 percent protection.” The Stockheim Volunteer Fire Department announces that the Flight operations started in the parking lot behind their equipment shed was: “The sheer size of the new parking lot behind the equipment house of around 7 million square centimeters has been the cause for all sorts of discussions. This should now end with the flight operations of the first universal fire brigade aircraft (FUF) on the parking area, which started today.” Is that true?

What a coincidence! In the Market Ebrach (Bamberg district) was on April 1st sensational find been made during the rehabilitation of the water supply: “In a piece of forest near Winkelhof (are) the fossilized remains of a prehistoric giant snake discovered according to initial estimates, the finds are 58 to 60 million years old: “The as ‘Titanoboa Ebrachis’ This primeval species could be the largest known snake in world history at a good 20 meters.”

“Public litter boxes follow dog toilets”that gives the Municipality of Redwitz an der Rodach (district of Lichtenfels) known. Since dog toilets were set up in the municipal area two years ago, public toilets for cats are now following – “for reasons of equality”. Three traffic islands were filled with a special sand-gravel mixture for this purpose. The mayor is happy about these new facilities: “He therefore asks all cat owners to inform their loved ones about the new public litter boxes.” And who would have thought otherwise: the starting signal was given on April 1st.

