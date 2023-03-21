"Best moment of the evening", "It's deserved" ... Rudy (Koh-Lanta 2023) eliminated, Internet users welcome the departure of the adventurer

This Tuesday, March 21, Rudy was eliminated from the red tribe by his teammates despite the creation of a fake immunity collar. Internet users did not hide their joy at his departure from Koh-Lanta.
He tried everything for everything, without success! Rudy tried yet another bluff in the new episode of Koh-Lanta, the sacred fire. The Red Team leader quickly felt the tide turn as the board approached and tried to trick his teammates into believing he had found the Holy Grail: an immunity necklace. Unfortunately, the subterfuge didn’t catch on with his Red Tribe comrades. Indeed, they seized the opportunity to take him out of the game just days after the elimination of Tania who made her big comeback with the yellows after Benjamin’s unexpected abandonment.
Rudy has no regrets… or almost!
Rudy confided in Tele-Leisure about his elimination and admitted to having been “a big mouth” in the adventure. He also admitted to having overestimated himself as a strategist and did not hesitate to settle accounts with Helena and Anne-Sophie. “Clearly. I should have been stronger than that. I will never blame the Yellows for the way they play. Quentin, Frédéric and Clémence played fair play, I can’t tell them anything. But when two black sheep come to see them in the opposing camp, it’s blessed bread, it’s two extra votes served on a plate“, he told us. However, if the adventurer could change anything, it would be his outspokenness that played him a bad trick, “If I ever had to do it again, I would bite my tongue not to speak.”
Internet users are delighted with his elimination
For several episodes, Rudy has been far from unanimous on his side, but also on social networks. Indeed, the big mouth and the boastfulness of the adventurer were not really to everyone’s taste… Internet users did not hide their joy when they discovered his name on the newsletters of the Tinago tribe. “Rudy finally leaving, best moment of the evening”, “GO HOP GOODBYE RUDY”, “go hop Rudy it’s tchao, we meet the week pro”or even “Really I’m sure the reds will have a better chance of winning without Rudy” can we read on Twitter.
