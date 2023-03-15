Best tablet for work and study to buy | TudoCelular Guide

A viable alternative for work or study, tablets earn extra points when compared to notebooks due to their lower weight, 4G connectivity in most options and also, due to the use of mobile operating systems, which give access to apps normally used on smartphones. Knowing this, and trying to help you choose which would be the best option for your day-to-day life, we bring here a compilation with some good options that are worth thinking about when talking about productivity and portability.



Below, you can see the list of tablets that we selected as good possibilities when the focus is work and/or study currently in the Brazilian market:

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus







If you’re looking for a new tablet with a large screen and connectivity that doesn’t make you dependent on Wi-Fi, an option that might be interesting is the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus. With an 11″ 2K screen, this tablet has a 7500 mAh battery that promises to deliver good autonomy, with an estimate of up to 15 hours of use in music playback or 12 hours for video or web browsing. In hardware, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus also does not disappoint and brings a combo that bets on the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, with the possibility of expanding the storage with the use of a card. microSD up to 1TB.

Apple iPad Pro







A good option, especially for those who work with design and image editing, the iPad Pro can be considered one of the most advanced tablets on the market today, and that’s partly because it relies on the same platform used in macbooks, in this case, the Apple Silicon M1. In addition to advanced hardware, iPad Pro supports the Apple Pencil (not included in the kit), Liquid Retina XDR display, wide-angle front camera with Center Stage and metal body that allows the use of the Magic Keyboard.

apple ipad mini







Want an iPad but don’t want to give up the compact body? So it’s worth checking out the iPad Mini, a compact version that features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina True Tone screen, A15 Bionic chip and, like its bigger brother, Apple Pencil support for those who want pen interaction. A point that is also worth mentioning here is that, unlike other models, the iPad Mini is not compatible with the Magic Keyboard, being an alternative to the use of common Bluetooth keyboards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8







If your focus includes a device with the most technology and embedded Android, the choice that can meet your needs is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which combines the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, in addition to an 11-inch WQXGA screen. As additional good differentials, we have the offer of 5G connectivity, support for S Pen and obviously, the Android operating system with long-term support guaranteed by the brand.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE







A good alternative for those who want an intermediate tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE earns points for bringing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G as an embedded platform which, combined with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and the possibility of using a microSD card of up to 1 TB, thus ensuring performance for varied tasks. In addition to the interesting hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE also features a good 12.4-inch WQXGA screen with the possibility of interaction both by touch and by the S-Pen (included in the kit), 10,090 mAh battery to last a long time away from the socket, dual AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos support and 4G connectivity to not depend on Wi-Fi in its use.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite







If the focus is on buying a smaller tablet for little money, the possibility is to invest in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which has an 8.7″ WXGA screen, MediaTek Helio P22T platform (which delivers acceptable performance), stereo audio and good construction, plus thinner edges. However, it is worth mentioning here that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite loses some points for offering a display with washed out colors, high standby battery consumption and cameras without definition and flash, points that must be considered before buying so as not to be disappointed.

Nokia Tab T20





