Beto Casella’s announcement about Bendita TV on El Nueve

One of the funniest programs on Argentine television is undoubtedly “Blessed TV”. The El Nueve cycle has been on the air for 15 seasons and is one of the most chosen by viewers, with Beto Casella hosting and Edith Hermida as one of the panelists.

“We have to congratulate the boys in the digital area who have been nominated for the Martín Fierro Digital Award,” the program’s host began. “Blessed TV”, while his companions applauded proudly. “Too bad the girls aren’t here,” she continued.

The new edition of the Martín Fierro Digital Awards will be given again in the city of Neuquén and the ceremony was scheduled for tonight, Saturday April 1, at Mood Live. As it was learned, this award receives all the nominees and guests to the event on a red carpet and is organized by APTRA (Association of Television and Radio Journalists of Argentina). He program “Blessed TV” was nominated for Best Entertainment Content on YouTube.

Blessed TV.

“This is broadcast from Neuquén, if I’m not mistaken on channel 5,” said one of the channel’s producers who was very excited about this nomination. In the 2021 edition, Dani La Chepi and Santi Maratea were awarded the gold statuette for their solidarity work.

The greetings that Casella received for his birthday

Last Wednesday, March 29, Beto Casella turned 63 and there are several celebrities who left him greetings, in addition to his own classmates. “Blessed TV”who welcomed him with joy and music to the tune.

Lali was one of the celebrities who greeted Beto Casella.

“Dear Beto, Lali here, I did not want to miss this celebration of your birthday, you are great. You are one of my TV idols, everyone knows that ‘Blessed’ is the only program that I watch with all my love because they are the most and They have fun for everyone,” said Lali Espósito through a video that was later shown to the driver.