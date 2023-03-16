Bets on an ECB rate hike evaporate

Traders’ bets on a big interest rate hike from the European Central Bank (ECB) this week evaporated on Wednesday, as a drop in Credit Suisse shares stoked concerns about the health of the European banking sector.

The ECB has contacted banks under its supervision to question them about their exposure to the Swiss lender, two supervisory sources told Reuters.

Traders now see a less than 20% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike at the ECB meeting scheduled for Thursday.

That’s less than 90% at the start of the session, when a story ran based on a source saying ECB policymakers were leaning toward a half percentage point rate hike.

Market pricing was now suggesting a smaller, more cautious 25 basis point move.

“The instability has raised questions about whether the ECB will go ahead and raise its rate by 50bp as originally planned,” said Kenneth Broux, an analyst at Société Générale.

While rapidly rising interest rates in major economies have raised concerns about possible pressure points, analysts still expected a big hike from the ECB given high inflation.

“The risk of them doing 25bp (or nothing) is not zero, but it is low as it would send a terrible signal to the market,” said Frederik Ducrozet, head of Macroeconomic Research at Pictet Wealth Management.

“Rather, the ECB could communicate about support measures and backup facilities that it could put in place to make sure that banks have sufficient access to liquidity at any time.”

Markets now priced in euro zone rates to peak at around 3% this year, down from 4% last week.

Germany’s two-year government bond yield, sensitive to interest rate expectations, fell 52 bps to 2.42%, with the gap between Italian and German government bond yields once again approaching 200 bp.

Analysts also said that banking fears spreading to Europe via Credit Suisse could prompt the ECB to announce new liquidity support.

If the ECB were to announce a facility, Danske Bank chief analyst Piet Christiansen said it could be a one-year liquidity operation that would act as a support to the average deposit rate, compared to current weekly and three-month operations. in the most punitive principal refinancing.