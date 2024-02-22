Better adult vision begins with a childhood eye exam

MIAMI.- The eye is the organ that allows us to capture images of everything around us, and that information is processed in our brain, so taking care of vision is very important and should start from childhood, according to the ophthalmologist specializing in Anterior Segment. , Libe Leizaola.

Consider that from the moment of birth problems may appear that must be addressed immediately. There are signs that can lead parents and pediatricians to make an early consultation, such as noticing a white pupil, difference in eye size, deviations, among others, added the specialist from the Ophthalmological Institute. IUMO in Caracas.

A study by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) indicated that an examination from birth prevents future problems. In this context, Leizaola points out the importance of having an evaluation during all stages of childhood as suggested by the latest findings.

At least every child should be rigorously evaluated at preschool age to make an early detection of alterations that lead to amblyopia or lack of visual development, the specialist added.

The ophthalmologist’s periodic evaluation will depend a lot on whether the patient wears glasses, since their defect will have to be corrected over time. In the case of patients with a history of glaucoma, they should always be under surveillance to be sure that the disease is controlled, just like diabetic patients, said the specialist who is in charge of solving eye problems related to the lack of vision caused by damage to the cornea, conjunctiva or lens.

The general population should obviously attend a consultation if they notice any change in their vision or with a certain periodicity to know that everything is within normal limits, is the doctor’s suggestion.

Most important conditions

Of the most important conditions “that we can find are, first of all, refraction defects: myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia, which if they are not diseases in themselves, are defects that prevent achieving a good focused image and that normally We correct it with the use of either conventional or contact lenses,” said the expert.

“As for diseases, they depend on the age we are referring to. Diseases such as glaucoma, diabetic and hypertensive retinopathies, and cataracts are common diseases in the adult population. In children it is very important to detect early refraction defects or alterations in ocular motility that can lead to insufficient development of vision.”

For Libe Leizaola, interviewed by DIARIO LAS AMERICAS, some eye diseases are permanently treatable, such as cataracts, which by replacing the opaque lens with an intraocular lens restores vision. “In other pathologies, such as diabetic or hypertensive retinopathy, the sequelae can be treated, but we will always have to focus on treating the patient’s underlying disease,” said the ophthalmologist.

Risk factors related to vision include diabetes, high blood pressure, family history of glaucoma, myopia, and prematurity in children. In his opinion, in the case of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, their control will result in a lower possibility of eye damage. But in cases like glaucoma, success in control will depend on its early detection. Likewise myopia in children.

Leizaola added that today the early detection of this condition allows us to act sooner with better corrections, including the use of drugs and changes in the child’s habits that are aimed at trying to control the growth of the eye and avoid the appearance of extreme degrees of myopia.

A healthy life in general will help you have better vision. A good diet, exposure to sunlight and fresh air in the stages of development, proper use of electronic devices by taking breaks in their use, adequate control of conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure are fundamental measures for visual health, the expert pointed out.

American Academy of Ophthalmology

The study by the American Academy of Ophthalmology suggests that protecting a child’s vision should begin at an early age, so exams should begin as they grow to detect any problems.

A newborn’s vision is mostly blurry, but the visual system develops over time and is fully formed during adolescence and there are several stages in which evaluations should be completed, following the AAO recommendations.

The way to know if we have visual problems is to be evaluated by an ophthalmologist who performs a comprehensive evaluation of the eye. It’s not just putting a lens and focusing the image. Many eye diseases begin by producing changes that are not perceptible to the patient and early treatment depends on early detection, indicated specialist Leizaola.

According to the AAO, a doctor or other trained health professional should examine the newborn’s eyes to check basic indicators of eye health. This consists of: a “red reflex” (like seeing red eyes in a flash photograph). If flashing bright light into each eye does not return a red reflex, additional testing may be needed.

An ophthalmologist should perform a complete examination if the baby: born prematurely has signs of eye disease or a family history of childhood eye disease, is the suggestion of that collegiate body.

From 6 to 12 months

A second exam should be performed during the child’s first year of life. This screening test is usually done with a well-child exam between 6 and 12 months. Do a visual eye exam to check the alignment and movement of healthy eyes.

From 12 to 36 months

Between 12 and 36 months, a child is examined to determine healthy eye development. There may be a “photoprotection” test. A special camera takes pictures of your child’s eyes, and these pictures help find problems that may cause amblyopia (lazy eye).

3 to 5 years

Between ages 3 and 5, vision and eye alignment should be examined. This can be done by a pediatrician, family doctor, ophthalmologist, optometrist, or orthoptist.

Visual acuity (sharpness of vision, such as 20/20 for example) should be evaluated as soon as the child is old enough to read the eye chart.

5 years or older

At age 5, children should undergo visual acuity and alignment testing. At this age, myopia is the most common problem. It can be corrected with the use of glasses. The American Academy of Ophthalmology advises parents to seek a comprehensive eye exam if:

Your child fails a vision test

If the vision test is inconclusive or could not be performed

If referred by the pediatrician or school nurse

If your child complains about his or her vision or observes abnormal visual behavior, he or she is at risk of developing eye problems.

If your child has a learning disability, developmental delay, a neuropsychological condition or a behavioral problem.

The specialist Libe Leizaola of the Institute IUMO expressed that the ophthalmological branch oriented to the children’s area has taken on a lot of importance “so we are already beginning to manage, for example, the control of myopia in children, since in general the population is miopisando, which has to do, among other factors, with lifestyle habits, which is why an early evaluation is necessary in that segment of the population.”

Source: IUMO Clinic/ Interview with Dr. Libe Leizaola/ American Academy of Ophthalmology