“Better view than the VIP”; from a rooftop, masons enjoy the Pa’l Norte

The pandemic was, among other things, the moment when digital life gained new value and relevance across industries.

PwC data reveals that the concert industry experienced a drop of up to 77.9 percent in 2020.

In Mexico, the music industry was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, leaving a large legion of workers without income.

Within the framework of the Pa’l Norte Festival, a group of masons have gone viral thanks to a video in which they appear dancing and enjoying the event, being one of the most relevant in the north of the country due to its extremely diverse.

This is the festival weekend in the so-called sultana del norte, in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, where From yesterday until tomorrow the Pa’l Norte Festival takes place, which, among its main acts, includes Billie Eilish (who performed yesterday), The Killers, Café Tacvba, among many more.

These are days of what, apparently, is the post-pandemic, one of the most anticipated periods since 2020, the year in which Covid-19 appeared on the map, disrupting life across the planet.

Nevertheless, the pandemic was also the moment when digital life gained new value and relevance across industrieswhich led several of them to find a kind of survival in digital channels.

To mention an example, live concerts and festivals said goodbye to the large and crowded stages to occupy a place in the digital space. Tecate Pa’l Norte is a good example of the latter, thanks to its virtual festival that it held in 2021.

In fact, data from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) reveal that the concert industry experienced a drop of up to 77.9 percent in 2020, the year of the pandemic.

“Better view than in VIP”; from a rooftop, masons enjoy the Pa’l Norte

With an eye on the post-pandemic period, which can be said to have started last year, the concerts and those attending them are back and with great force, since it is not in vain that a large part of the shows sell out a couple of hours after ticket sales started.

However, with festivals, the situation is different, since these are presented as an interesting space for brands to carry out various activations and position themselves in a high-impact context -a scenario-.

Today, without a doubt, the Pa’l Norte Festival is in the news for many reasons and one of them has to do with a group of bricklayers that has gone viral on TikTok, thanks to a video in which they can be seen dancing from the roof. of a building under construction. Thousands of netizens have reacted to the video.

Undoubtedly, when we talk about virality or viralization, TikTok is the social network of the moment, which, in just seven years since its foundation, is close to reaching two billion users globally, despite the fact that in various countries it has called for his ban for alleged spying by the Chinese government.

