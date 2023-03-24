Beware of “ghost patterns” in the 2022 statement

As of Tuesday, April 4, individuals will be able to begin the 2022 annual return process before the Tax Administration Service (SAT) for which the authority provided a simulator and the Taxpayer Defense Attorney (Prodecon) began the “Declare Easy and on Time” campaign.

In this sense, Angélica Campoamor Roldán, general director of guidance and advice to taxpayers by remote means of Prodecon, told El Economista that the main obstacle for individuals are the “ghost employers” that are preloaded in the application, that is, the system, due to an omission of patterns.

Campoamor Roldán specified that there are employers that simulate operations and generate Digital Fiscal Receipts over the Internet (CFDI) or payroll receipts to people with whom they do not have an employment relationship. Given this, he invited taxpayers to review the authority’s payroll voucher viewer to clarify doubts.

“Sometimes the taxpayer did not realize it, (the employer) was burdened with his declaration and that is how he presented his annual declaration. This brings consequences because it not only increases income that was never received, but it is understood that there is a labor relationship with another company, ”he said.

For its part, the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants (IMCP) recommended that individuals use the SAT simulator to start reviewing the information and prepare to comply with the tax obligation. The tool will be available until Friday, March 31.

Beware of deductions

Another problem that taxpayers face in the annual declaration is in the section on personal deductions. In view of this, Campoamor advised taxpayers to review the CFDIs because on many occasions it brings concepts that were not issued correctly.

For example, he said, in the case of a blood study it is considered as a personal deduction, however, the use of syringes could come in the CFDI and they would not be part of the deduction.

“Before, what the application did was put them together, now it takes them as concepts. What the system does is take the concept of blood tests, but not that of syringes. So the taxpayer could see that he paid 800 pesos for the study, but only 750 pesos would be considered,” he specified.

Prodecon expects to receive 70,000 people in its “Declare Easy on Time” campaign, in line with the number of people who have attended in the last three years.

