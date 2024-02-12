Beyonc announces new album during the Super Bowl

MIAMI.- Taylor Swift and Usher weren’t the only musical artists who impacted their fans during the Super Bowl LVIII, meeting that took place in Las Vegas. Beyonc also attract attention after announcing the launch of its disco Renaissance Act II.

The project is the continuation of his self-titled album released in 2022 and will be released on March 29.

The singer, who has 32 Grammy Awards, had left some clues on Instagram about a new step in her career, but had not confirmed what it was about. In addition, she had starred in two advertisements for the telephone company Verizon, as part of the promotions of the sporting event, with which she created expectations, since she made reference to her albums. Lemonade y Renaissance

However, the fact was confirmed with the complete publication of one of the advertisements starring the wife of rapper Jay-Z alongside actor Tony Hale.

Beyonc strategy

In the clip you can see Beyonc with a firm intention of breaking the internet or going viral. To achieve this, the performer creates a robot of herself, sells lemonade on the street, climbs into The Sphere at The Venetian Resort, and even travels to space.

It was in this last attempt that he announced: “Are you ready?: release the new songs. I told them that Renaissance “It’s not over yet.”

After confirmation, Beyonc shared two of the singles that make up the album: Texas Hold’Em and 16 Carriages, which are available on all platforms. The country style predominates in both songs, something he had predicted with his previous posts on Instagram.

Beyonc and Jay-Z were among the celebrities who were present at the NFL final. They attended with their daughters Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, 6.

To stay in tune with her new record project and promote it, the singer wore a leather outfit and a cowboy hat.